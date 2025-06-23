New research has named the Giant's Causeway 'Blue Trail' as the tenth easiest walk on the planet for jaw-dropping views.

The new study from Medical Travel Insurance company AllClear has revealed the world’s easiest walks to the world’s most breathtaking views – helping travellers of all ages and abilities access unforgettable scenery, without strenuous hikes.

By analysing over 100 of the most scenic viewpoints worldwide, the research ranks trails based on walking distance, elevation gain and average temperature. These factors were combined into a definitive ‘Difficulty’ Score out of 100, where the lower the score, the easier the walk.

From Canada’s picture-perfect glacial lakes to Italy’s sun-drenched coastline, the list highlights stunning locations where scenic reward comes relatively easily – and the Causeway Coast’s very own World Heritage site is right up there!

Yellowstone’s Artist Point in Wyoming, USA, takes the top spot with a difficulty score of 11.9 out of 100, followed by Cadillac Summit Loop in the USA and Milford Sound Foreshore Walk in New Zealand.

The Causeway sits at joint tenth spot along with Bastei - Basteribrücke Bridge in Germany, Porthdinllaen Circular in Wales and Bryce Point Trail in the USA.

The Giant's Causeway 'Blue Trail' beat famous spots such as Scotland's Old Man of Storr. The Blue Trail ranked with a difficulty score of just 22.8/100. The three-mile trail tends to take just over an hour to complete and is a generally easy route.

The USA dominates the list, featuring in over half of the global top 10.