A Coleraine charity which uses horseriding to make a positive contribution to people with and without disabilities is to hold a fundraising Gala Ball.

RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) Causeway Coast & Glens is based on the Castleroe Road, and works closely with the NHS, schools, and other organisations to introduce their "incredible herd” to those who need them most.

RDA Causeway Coast & Glens spokesperson Gail Downey said that the horses have “touched and positively impacted the lives of many young people in our community, alleviating stress and anxiety, providing physical and emotional therapy, and setting them on a path to a brighter future.”

The Gala Ball will take place in the Bushtown House Hotel, Coleraine, on Saturday, October 12, with a champagne reception at 7pm.

Gail Downey with one of the RDA Causeway Coast and Glens' Shetland ponies. Credit RDA

The black tie event will feature a three course meal with wine, entertainment, live music and dancing, auction and raffle.

There is limited ticket availability – tickets costing £75 each can be obtained by emailing [email protected]