Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to accept £10,000 of funding from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to help deliver a summer scheme for young people with a disability and their siblings.

A report to members of the committee on Monday, December 12, noted that for the last six year the All Stars Summer Scheme has been successfully delivered at Gilford Community Centre.

Typically, the scheme takes place for three weeks, offering fun and challenging sport and physical activity, art and music sessions to approximately 70 children aged from seven to 17 years with a disability and their siblings.

Advertisement

The children are referred to the scheme by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust. A majority of those referred have autism or a learning disability while a small number have a physical or sensory disability.

The All Stars Summer Scheme has been described as “invaluable" for young people.

Advertisement

In addition to the financial support, the Trust will be responsible for delivering appropriate training to staff, making referrals of participants onto the programme and providing sufficient volunteers, nurse and care workers for participants with specific needs.

Council officers recommended the letter of offer is accepted and confirmed provision will be made for council’s contribution towards the scheme from the sports development budget for 2023/24, subject to the estimate setting process.

Advertisement

Proposing the officers’ recommendation was approved by the chamber, Councillor Grainne O’Neill asked if it was possible the scheme could be expanded to ensure more people can avail of the service.

“I have been speaking to families within my local area and I understand the difficulties in funding but it is a much-needed invaluable service in the borough,” said the Armagh councillor. “Have officers considered any other areas to roll this summer scheme out into?”

Councillor Grainne O’Neill

Council’s sports development manager, Gillian Dewart said the scheme, which is based in Gilford and has an activity day at the South Lake Leisure Centre, is available to all children in the borough.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Neill said she was aware of the referral process but explained some of those she represents have trouble getting to Gilford.

Ms Dewart said she would be more than happy to have a conversation around transport to and from the scheme and suggested council could explore ways of “providing the transport to the scheme”.

Advertisement

Seconding the proposal to accept this letter of offer, Councillor Julie Flaherty said this money was much needed and said she would like to see even more given to this scheme.

“In ways I agree with Cllr O’Neill, nobody more than me would love to see this in every community centre in this borough but we will need much more money for that,” she said. “You know and I know how much goes into running this scheme, the work that goes into it and the specialist staff we have to get.

“I would love to do it all summer, everywhere and that is what we shall aim for clearly. I have said it 100 times or more, the work the team do to go into this and get this funding is immense. “How important it is, is immense. It would be great to expand it but we have to work with what we have to work with.”

Advertisement