Gilford security alert: historic WW2 shell leads to homes being evacuated
A World War II artillery shell was at the centre of a security alert in Gilford on Friday afternoon, leading to a number of homes being evacuated.
Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Dunbarton Street area at around 1.30pm on Friday.
Inspector Lawson said: “A number of cordons were put in place and homes evacuated as a historic WW2 artillery shell was located by a member of the public.
"Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and the munition declared as not viable.
"Police thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”