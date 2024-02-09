Register
Gilford security alert: historic WW2 shell leads to homes being evacuated

A World War II artillery shell was at the centre of a security alert in Gilford on Friday afternoon, leading to a number of homes being evacuated.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Feb 2024, 19:32 GMT
Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Dunbarton Street area at around 1.30pm on Friday.

Inspector Lawson said: “A number of cordons were put in place and homes evacuated as a historic WW2 artillery shell was located by a member of the public.

"Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and the munition declared as not viable.

"Police thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation.”

