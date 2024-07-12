Gilford Twelfth in pictures as crowds turn out for South West Down parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:15 BST
More than 60 lodges took part in the South West Down Twelfth demonstration in Gilford.

Around 10,000 attendees were expected to watch members of the Gilford, Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Rathfriland, Lower Iveagh West, Loughbrickland and Newry districts, along with a variety of bands.

Taking pride of place at the head of the parade was Gilford District LOL No. 13, accompanied by Blackskull Orange and Blue Flute Band.

The parade gathered at the junction of Plantation Road / Moyallan Road before making its way to the demonstration field on the Scarva Road.

A young recruit of LOL 83 on the march at this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down.

A young recruit of LOL 83 on the march at this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

On parade with LOL 334 during the Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down.

On parade with LOL 334 during the Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Capturing the action at the Gilford Twelfth parade in Co. Down.

Capturing the action at the Gilford Twelfth parade in Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Two generations on parade with LOL 2020 during the Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down.

Two generations on parade with LOL 2020 during the Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

