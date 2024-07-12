Around 10,000 attendees were expected to watch members of the Gilford, Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Rathfriland, Lower Iveagh West, Loughbrickland and Newry districts, along with a variety of bands.
Taking pride of place at the head of the parade was Gilford District LOL No. 13, accompanied by Blackskull Orange and Blue Flute Band.
The parade gathered at the junction of Plantation Road / Moyallan Road before making its way to the demonstration field on the Scarva Road.
1. Twelfth 2024
A young recruit of LOL 83 on the march at this year's Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
2. Twelfth 2024
On parade with LOL 334 during the Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
3. Twelfth 2024
Capturing the action at the Gilford Twelfth parade in Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
4. Twelfth 2024
Two generations on parade with LOL 2020 during the Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
