Gilfresh Produce in Loughgall strengthens business relationship with ALDI with addition of new lines
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gilfresh Produce has been supplying ALDI with a wide range of whole head and prepared vegetable products since May 2022.
The new lines that the company will supply include Nature’s Pick Carrot Batons, Nature’s Pick Shredded Cabbage, Nature’s Pick Carrot, Cauliflower & Broccoli Florets and Nature’s Pick 5 Veg Soup. These lines are in addition to Gilfresh Produce’s very own Oriental Stir-Fry, which is already available in 161 stores nationwide.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last year, ALDI spent over €1.3M with Gilfresh Produce, showcasing just how popular its products are amongst Irish shoppers.
Gilfresh Produce is a proud family business, first established in 1965 by Thomas Gilpin. Thomas began growing vegetables in a four-acre field at their family home, with the business now growing in excess of 600 acres per year.
Gilfresh continues to go from strength to strength and has firmly established itself as one of Ireland’s leading vegetable growers and packers.
Matthew Johnston, account executive with Gilfresh Produce commented: “Since we began supplying ALDI in May 2022, our working relationship has grown from strength to strength. We are delighted that ALDI have awarded Gilfresh these new lines and will take great pride in ensuring that we supply the freshest high-quality products for all ALDI customers to enjoy.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Welcoming the additional product lines, John Curtin, ALDI group buying director said the business is “delighted” that several of the Gilfresh products are now part of ALDI’s ‘Nature’s Pick’ range, which is “highly rated by our customers”.