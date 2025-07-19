Gillian Shields: police ‘increasingly concerned for the welfare’ of missing woman, from the Lisburn area
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gillian Shields, from the Lisburn area.
In an appeal for information issued on Saturday (July 19), the PSNI added: “ Ms Shields was last seen at her home address this morning and has not been in contact with her family since.
"She was last seen wearing a brown cardigan, dark coloured trousers and a black baseball cap.
"Anyone who may have seen Gillian or anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 518 19/07/25.”
