Gillian Shields: police ‘increasingly concerned for the welfare’ of missing woman, from the Lisburn area

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
Gillian Shields. Images provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Gillian Shields. Images provided by PSNI
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gillian Shields, from the Lisburn area.

In an appeal for information issued on Saturday (July 19), the PSNI added: “ Ms Shields was last seen at her home address this morning and has not been in contact with her family since.

"She was last seen wearing a brown cardigan, dark coloured trousers and a black baseball cap.

"Anyone who may have seen Gillian or anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 518 19/07/25.”

Related topics:LisburnPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice