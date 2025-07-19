Gillian Shields: PSNI issue update after appeal to locate missing woman
Police have confirmed Gillian Shields who had been reported missing in the Lisburn area has been located safely.
An appeal had been issued on Saturday to help locate Ms Shields.
In an update on Sunday morning, the PSNI said: “Missing person Gillian Shields has been safely located. Thanks to everyone for their help with this appeal.”
