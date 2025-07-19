Gillian Shields: PSNI issue update after appeal to locate missing woman

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 10:15 BST
Police have confirmed missing person Gillian Shields has been safely located.placeholder image
Police have confirmed missing person Gillian Shields has been safely located.
Police have confirmed Gillian Shields who had been reported missing in the Lisburn area has been located safely.

An appeal had been issued on Saturday to help locate Ms Shields.

In an update on Sunday morning, the PSNI said: “Missing person Gillian Shields has been safely located. Thanks to everyone for their help with this appeal.”

Related topics:PSNILisburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice