Gimme Gimme Gimme...26 photos of Carey Faughs ABBA night

The Dancing Queens (and kings) were out in force in Ballycastle recently enjoying the music of ABBA.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

Carey Faughs GAC was the venue for the night of music and dancing as patrons filled Carey Parish Centre to enjoy the music of ABBA Sensations.

Many embraced the event and dressed in 70s costumes.

Here’s some highlights from the night..

Pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish Centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish Centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish Centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish Centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mary McAuley and friends pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish Centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mary McAuley and friends pictured at the Carey Faughs GAC Abba Sensations concert held in Carey Parish Centre on Saturday evening. Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

