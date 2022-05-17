Girls receive top Queen’s Award at GB ceremony

Young women who successfully attained the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 attended the presentation ceremony along with their family, friends and Girls’ Brigade leaders.

The guest speaker was Rev Daniel Rankin, GBNI Chaplain, who encouraged, blessed and challenged the girls to think about not only their achievements to date but also God’s plans for them for the future.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those attending were girls from 200th NI St James’s Presbyterian, 269th NI Drumreagh Presbyterian, 273rd NI Ballymoney Reformed Presbyterian, 274th NI Terrace Row Presbyterian and 331st NI Macosquin Prebyterian Girls’ Brigades.

Girls from 200 th NI St James’s Presbyterian, 269 th NI Drumreagh Presbyterian, 273 rd NI Ballymoney Reformed Presbyterian, 274 th NI Terrace Row Presbyterian and 331 st NI Macosquin Prebyterian Girls’ Brigade pictured with their Girls’ Brigade company leaders and Isobel McKane, GBNI President.

The Queen’s Award syllabus is a major undertaking for young women.

Over a period of two years working for the Award, the girls were required to undertake six elements: community service; GB company service; submission of an in depth project assignment to a high standard; completion of two initiative tests; pass a two hour written study paper and final interview; whilst also playing an active part in life of their church.

The Queen’s Award is the highest award attainable in Girls’ Brigade, run to agreed international standards in GB companies all over the world.

Nursing homes, charity shops, home and overseas mission teams and youth organisations in NI are just some of the organisations which benefit from the voluntary work undertaken by all the girls.

Projects completed included creative work involving cross stitching, crocheting, painting, quilting, knitting or photography.