Glarryford man ‘glowing’ to help Alzheimers walk

Mervyn Currie is set to join hundreds of fundraisers uniting against dementia after dark at the charity’s GLOW walk at the Titanic Quarter on Friday, March 4, after experiencing the devastating impact of dementia first-hand. He is determined to shine a light on dementia after looking after his mum at home though-out her dementia journey.

Mervyn, an engineer in the food industry, wanted to volunteer at the Glow event in tribute to his beloved mum Hannah Currie who passed away in 2002 aged 85. His father died from cancer in 1988 aged 79 and as the only remaining member of the family he and his mum grew very close. “She was heartbroken after losing him and I tried to lift her heart but it was very difficult,” he said.

Hannah enjoyed seven years of good health after Robert’s passing, but Mervyn began to notice that she was getting confused from time to time. However, it wasn’t until she didn’t recognise her own home that he knew something was wrong.

Mervyn Currie pictured with his parents Hannah and Robert Currie.

“That night sticks out a mile,” he said. “When mummy wanted to say something quietly she had this habit of giving you a nudge in the ribs. And as we approached the house she gave me a wee nudge and said ‘do these people know we are visiting?’”.

After a fall at home she was taken into hospital and was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Hannah had always said she wanted to be cared for at home and Mervyn was determined to honour her wishes. He juggled caring for her with his full-time job, assisted by a home help and carers who visited daily. It took an emotional toll on him, and he found himself getting exasperated by his mum losing or forgetting things, but after accepting she had a ‘disease of the mind’ things became easier.

“But when she died it was still very difficult. I thought because she had Alzheimer’s that I wouldn’t miss her so much, but the loss was still very big as we had drawn so close,” he said. “Despite all the trials that a single carer experiences I count that particular role in my life as being the most rewarding of all. It was a privilege and honour and to have God’s blessing and strength.”

Mervyn, who volunteered to help at two vaccination centres during the pandemic, decided to volunteer as a steward for this year’s Alzheimer’s Society Belfast GLOW Walk to help other people who are caring for a loved one with dementia. He will join people of all ages and walking abilities for a colourful around walk from The Titanic Quarter along the River Lagan and past many historical locations. Participants are encouraged to dress in neon, bring glow sticks and sport their brightest outfits to raise funds and awareness for the 22,000 people living with dementia in NI.