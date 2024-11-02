A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Council for a dog park at Glenarm Castle Estate.

An accompanying design and access statement explained the application, submitted by an agent on behalf of Antrim Estates Company, seeks to create an enclosed dog park following what has been described as “a successful first dog-friendly season where the estate welcomed dogs on leads in the walled garden and woodland walk”.

It added that the overall concept for Glenarm Castle is to “continue to manage the wider estate and create a sustainable environment that responds to the needs and requirements of its visitors”.

The statement says: “The dog park offers a safe enclosed space for dogs to run free within and includes a dedicated area with agility equipment for training purposes.

Glenarm Castle. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“The dog park offers an opportunity for both human and canine socialisation. The facility is offered to complement the various walks through the estate and the village beyond.”

Glenarm Castle is set in a 557 hectare estate with the main public entrance at Straidkilly Road. The report indicates the field containing the dog park is enclosed and located adjacent to the public car parking area. Access to this facility is to be made available via on-line bookings.

The report states the dog park “does not impact negatively on the historic setting” of the castle and “enhances the use and accessibility of the estate to meet the sustainable aspirations of the estate owners”.

It went on to say the dog park is managed on a daily basis by on-site estate staff who also manage the public access and parking arrangements.