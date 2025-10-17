The Air Ambulance NI has thanked Glenarm’s Coast Road Darts Team after they raised £5,100 in memory of Maggie Black.

Maggie, who was five years old and a pupil at at St John’s Primary School in Carnlough, passed away suddenly in December 2021.

The darts team attended the cheque presentation hosted by the Coast Road Inn, along with Kerry Anderson, charity staff member.

“We are very grateful to the Coast Road Dart Team for their continued fundraising to help future patients of the service,” Kerry said.

Maggie Black. Photo: supplied

"The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service is tasked on average twice a day to critically ill or injured people in our community anywhere across the province. This is only possible with continued public support to ensure it is there for us all.”

Maggie’s dad, Brian Black said: “We are all committed to keeping Maggie’s memory alive and supporting Air Ambulance, such an important charity for the community.”

About Air Ambulance NI

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is provided by a partnership between Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the charity Air Ambulance NI.

Glenarm’s Coast Road Darts Team raised £5,100 for the Air Ambulance NI in memory of Maggie Black. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

Operating seven days a week for 12 hours each day, the dedicated HEMS team responds swiftly to serious incidents, delivering critical medical interventions that can save lives when every second counts.

Remarkably, the aircraft can reach any point in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

On average, the medical team is called to action twice a day, addressing a variety of emergencies such as serious road traffic collisions, workplace accidents, sports injuries, and medical crises.

The service has been tasked 5000 times between July 2017 and August 2025.

The funds will support the vital service provided by the Air Ambulance NI. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI relies on the generosity of the public to maintain and sustain its essential services.

Each day costs it costs £6,850 and £3million is needed each year to keep the service operational.

Air Ambulance NI is encouraging the public to become a member of its club – Club AANI or Junior Club AANI for children.

In return for an annual subscription or monthly direct debit members receive regular communications and are also invited to a members barbecue each year.

