An Ulster University student who was a finalist in Miss Northern Ireland 2023 is hosting a fundraising concert next week in Glengormley in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Yazmin Bowers, who has just completed the second year of her screen production degree, is staging the event on June 7 at St Brigid’s Church, Glengormley.

The former Belfast High pupil is raising money for the charitable organisation after her own family experienced seeing a loved one being impacted by dementia.

Speaking to this newspaper, Yazmin explained: “My Granda Dennis Grattan was diagnosed with dementia in 2020. He started to become unstable on his feet, a little forgetful and we got him tested and unfortunately it was dementia.

Yazmin was a finalist in this year's Miss Northern Ireland ceremony.

"In March 2021 he went into hospital. He spent four weeks there and because his ward was exposed to Covid-19, he’d to spend 10 days in a nursing home.

"He returned home a different man. He became bed bound. We’d community carers in four times a day and private carers that came in for longer periods of time.

"My mum, Dawn Bowers, left her job and between her, my uncle Gary Grattan and the rest of the family we rallied round and took care of him 24/7.

"He sadly deteriorated quickly and passed away on Christmas Day 2021. His funeral was on New Year’s Eve and the bishop actually took part in the service. His condition really took a toll on the family, but we wouldn’t have changed anything. We knew we wanted to have him at home with us.”

Yazmin and her granny Molly hosted a charity garden party last summer.

Detailing who will be performing at next week’s fundraising event, the Islandmagee resident said: “Taking part will be Whitehead Ladies Choir, Alanio Coccia (an Italian singer), Karl Bennett on oboe, Chloe Hanna on flute and myself singing too.”

Wednesday’s concert will not be the first time the kindhearted student has conducted a charity effort for Alzheimer’s Research. Last summer, Yazmin and her grandmother Molly Grattan hosted a charity garden party, raising over £6,000. The donations were split from this event between Alzheimer’s Research and Cancer Research, a condition Molly has fought.

Yazmin continued: “This is my first fundraising event post the garden party last summer, however, granny and I have put together many concerts and events in the past.

"I get my love for fundraising and event planning from my granny, as this is something she’s done for years, especially raising money for the building of the Martin Residential Trust, in which her daughter, my aunt Denise lived.”

Yazmin is hosting the concert in memory of her grandfather Dennis.

Yazmin is hoping her involvement with the Miss Northern Ireland pageant will help to highlight the worthy causes she is passionate about.

She added: “I was delighted to be chosen as a finalist for Miss Northern Ireland. It is something I’ve followed for years and knew I’d love to take part.

"What drew me to the contest was its passion and drive for charity work and making a difference. I knew I could use this platform for good. And hopefully as a Miss NI finalist my following on social media will continue to grow and I can continue to use this platform to spread awareness and positive messages.”

