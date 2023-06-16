Vera Hammersley is being awarded the BEM for services to the community for her role at Glengormley Integrated Primary School.

Mrs Hammersley, who has been employed as a crossing patrol officer since September 1991, said the BEM award is “a huge honour”.

She told the Newtownabbey Times: “I had worked for the civil service and BT, but took early retirement at 54 when my husband was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away at the age of 60, a year after I had retired. I had wanted out of the office environment and following my husband’s death, I applied for temporary jobs. The job at the school came up and I went for it.

Vera Hammersley BEM. (Credit: Glengormley Integrated Primary).

"I have really enjoyed it ever since. You’re out in the open air and there is no one to argue with. Over the years the children have been so easy to get on with and they get really fond of you. You get to know the parents and grandparents and some of the children come back when they are parents themselves.

"You get attached to the job and to be honest, it’s the best job I have ever had. The children are so happy and the teachers and staff are very nice.

"I did my O Levels and went on to do my A Levels in my 40s. I had worked in accounts and was dealing with millions. As you got older, it got more stressful. There is no stress doing the patrol officer role. It’s a big responsibility to get the children across the road, but it’s very enjoyable.”

So Pleased

Jonny Evans MBE. (Pacemaker Press).

"As long as I’m able to keep getting up in the morning and doing it, I’ve no plans to stop any time soon. I’ve known for three weeks that I was getting the medal. I am so pleased to have been recognised this way and I am very proud of it, but I’ve lay in bed at night wondering what I have done to deserve it. I dander down the road, get the children across the road and then dander back up the road. I have only been off once, so it’s not doing my health any harm!

"I was born in Belfast. We lost everything in the Blitz and I was evacuated to a little village outside Castlewellan. I really enjoyed the country living.

"Now to be recognised in this way with the BEM and to be getting to go to Hillsborough Castle, I am really looking forward to it. I’m hoping to take my son and granddaughter with me. I’d like to thank the people who nominated me. It’s very special.”

Congratulating Mrs Hammersley on the honour, Mr Arnold, principal of Glengormley Integrated Primary, highlighted her dedication. He stated: “We’re all very proud of this wonderful lady who is a big part of our school and wider community of Glengormley.

"Vera has been working tirelessly for the school and wider community, taking her position up, on the busiest junction in Glengormley (junction of Antrim Road and Carnmoney Road) since 1991 from early in the morning, to get children and their families and commuting pedestrians to and from their homes to work and school, through to the afternoon when she returns the same community back safely across this busiest of junctions to the safety of their homes.

"She can be found from dawn, arriving at school to put on her high visibility coat and hat and carry her lollipop down Church Road to this dangerous junction and await all and any pedestrians who should come her way. In the afternoons she is always back there, rain, hail or shine, middle of winter ice and snow, middle of summer heat and humidity, never a complaint, ready to keep people safe. Her services to our community are absolutely vital."

Meanwhile, footballer Jonny Evans is receiving the MBE, for services to the game in Northern Ireland. Evans, who is originally from Newtownabbey, said it was “a really nice thing” to be awarded an MBE by His Majesty King Charles III.

Speaking to the Irish Football Association’s media team, he said: “When I got the letter through the door and it had the royal seal on the back I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing. It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

Good Times

“It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good. I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way.”

He also revealed the Evans family circle is delighted for him and he is looking forward to the investiture, a venue and date for which has still to be confirmed. “It will be a really special day and one that we will really enjoy,” the 35-year-old Leicester City defender added.

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “Many congratulations to Jonny on being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List. He has been a terrific servant to football in Northern Ireland and this award is richly deserved.”

Among those honoured too is Robert Harper, a Belfast Lough Sailability volunteer, who is receiving the MBE for services to sailing for people with disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Tracey McNickle, project Co-ordinator at Carrick Connect, is being awarded the BEM for services to young people and the community in Carrickfergus. Maurice Shearer is also receiving the BEM for services to the community through the YMCA in Carrickfergus.

Deborah Chestnutt, project co-ordinator at the Good Morning Ballymena service, is to be presented with the BEM for services to older people in Co Antrim.