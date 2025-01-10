Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A football pitch in a Glengormley park has become a “horse exercise yard and dog toilet”, Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee at Antrim Civic Centre, earlier this week, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster criticised the condition of the pitch at Sandyknowes Park.

Cllr Foster said: “The problem is that the pitch is not used as a pitch because of the waste. It looks like horse waste.” He went on to claim the pitch has become “a bit of a dog run and horse run”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue was highlighted when officers asked for approval to be granted for site investigations and construction works by NI Water at Sandyknowes Park, as part of the Whitehouse Drainage Area Plan.

Dog fouling/littering (archive image). Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A report to the committee said: “The Drainage Area Plan aims to reduce the risk of sewer flooding and unsatisfactory intermittent discharges within the Whitehouse catchment including high-risk areas such as Sandyknowes waste water pumping station.

"This project is expected to bring significant environmental benefits, particularly in terms of improving the water quality in the Blackwater River.”

Councillors were advised access to the park is required to carry out ground investigations and construction will result in disruption, including temporary closures or restricted access to certain areas of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Foster said he hoped the work “does away with flooding” at Sandyknowes Park. An officer indicated the proposed work would go through the pitch but it would be reinstated.

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman, who is not a committee member, suggested the council should be looking at how the facility can be improved.

“Glengormley DEA (District Electoral Area) has the fewest play parks in the borough so any suggestion of removing facilities from our parks would be strongly opposed by myself, my party and residents,” Cllr Goodman stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Foster said as a resident in the area, he has found the facility has “never been used for its intended purpose” and described the grass as “a bog”.

The officer said a wildflower area had been trialled at Sandyknowes Park but had “not really taken off” and the football pitch”has not really worked”.

“It has become absolutely hard to maintain for the council. It has been tried now for three or four years. I do not think it is being used for what it is intended.”

Cllr Goodman remarked: “Maybe one of the reasons the pitch has not been used for its intended purpose is because it does not look like what it should look like and is not in a fit state to be used. You would not know it is a football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe if we made the effort to create a proper football pitch, more people would use it and it would be better regarded by residents. We would have an asset that people would use. It needs a bit of imagination and commitment.”

The officer reiterated that NI Water has committed to reinstate the site and the council could “inform the specification and probably enhance the park”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter