Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA has announced his department’s £2.5 million contribution towards a transformational public realm scheme in Glengormley.

The scheme, which is being funded in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and the Department for Infrastructure, aims to create an accessible, vibrant town centre, which encourages non-vehicular traffic, driving footfall into Glengormley and retaining people for longer.

The project will include environmental improvements along the Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road, including the laying of granite paving and kerbs, new seating, bins and other street furniture, as well as new LED street lighting, the under-grounding of overhead cables and soft landscaping, creating a greener, more attractive civic space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the project, Minister Lyons said: “I’m delighted to announce this major regeneration investment in Glengormley. Glengormley is an important hub for commuters working in the surrounding areas, especially Belfast.

Minister Lyons is pictured with Michael McKenna, Deputy Director of Investment and Business Development, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Cllr Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. (Pic: Contributed).

"This scheme is an excellent example of departments working together to build and strengthen the attractiveness and resilience of a town centre and I wish to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for their significant funding contribution towards this project, which will create an appealing place where people want to live, work, visit and invest.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly added: “It is fantastic that the Department for Communities has approved funding for this transformative project in the heart of Glengormley.

"The council is committed to supporting our towns and villages across the borough, working with partners to secure funding and deliver exciting projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This scheme is part of the council’s long-term vision for the regeneration of Glengormley town centre and will complement the recent upgrades to the shopfronts along Glenwell Road, the junction improvement at the Antrim Road and Glenwell Road and the new workspace project currently being developed at the old police station.

"We are looking forward to engaging with local residents, businesses and users of Glengormley in relation to these ambitious plans which will support investment and make the town a more attractive place to live, work and do business.”

Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd stated: “My department has allocated over £600,000 towards this valuable public realm scheme which will deliver significant benefits to the Glengormley area. My officials will work closely with DfC and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to ensure the successful completion of these works.”