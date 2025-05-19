Police Collision Investigation Unit officers will be carrying out scene testing at a section of the Antrim Road in Glengormley this evening (Monday, May 19) after a fatal collision earlier this year.

Testing will be taking place between 9.30pm and midnight. The Antrim Road in Glengormley will be closed between its junctions with Ballyclare Road and Jubilee Way.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Carole Graham, 77, sadly died as a result of the collision on Monday 13th January 2025 at approximately 5pm.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.”