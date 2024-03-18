Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mum-of-two Chloe Rosbotham was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour four years ago.

The 32-year-old, who co-owns Glam Revolution salon on the Ballyclare Road with her best friend Katrina O’Hare, has now shared her story in ‘We are It Girls’.

“Whether it is setting up a business, leaving a toxic relationship, having a better relationship with money and most importantly learning to love themselves, [the book] is basically a guide for women to learn, live and practice a positive mindset, along with telling my story on how to get there,” Chloe said.

Following her diagnosis, Chloe feared she would not see her children grow up after being told she might only have two years to live.

She had surgery to remove a grade 2 brain tumour at the start of the pandemic and was then given a five year prognosis.

“But I have completely point blank refused to let this take over my life,” Chloe added. “I believe we are our thoughts, and we can get anything we want. I was told the tumour could only get bigger and never shrink but I am still here with zero treatment. I wrote this book to show my children you can create the life you want, even if the darkest of times. My eight-year-old asked me, ‘Mummy how do you survive everything?’”

Copies of ‘We are It Girls’ can be purchased online at Chloelulumanifestandmakeup.net

Since its release, the book has seen positive feedback from readers. “I am so so proud to say that my book has had a massive impact on so many women and pulled them out of dark times,” Chloe said.