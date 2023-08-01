A Glengormley schoolgirl is set to represent Co Antrim at this year’s Diamond International pageant in England.

Jersi-Rae Evans (10) will be competing in the Junior Miss category at the event at the Edge in Wigan between August 17 and August 19.

If she is successful, Jersi-Rae will have the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detailing what she will have to do during this month’s pageant, her mum Leanne said: “On the first day Jersi-Rae will attend an interview, talk about how she has fundraised so far for Samaritans and why she chose Diamond Pageant.

Jersi-Rae Evans. (Contributed).

“On the second day she will walk the catwalk in fashion wear in front of an International judging panel. On the final day she will take her last walk in her evening wear."

As part of her preparations for Diamond International, Jersi-Rae has been conducting fundraising initiatives for the Samaritans, a cause close to her heart.

Leanne explained: “She chose Samaritans as she's been an advocate for suicide awareness and mental health via her pageantry platform in memory of her late father she sadly lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s her main reason for becoming a pageant princess and raising money for organisations that support mental health and suicide prevention.”

If Jersi-Rae wins in Wigan, she will be able to compete in Las Vegas. Leanne stated: “It’s her dream to make it to America, representing her home town and step on the same stage as some of the best role models and pageant girls pageantry has to offer.

"She’d be very excited to be given this opportunity after her six or seven years of pageantry life. Most of all, competing in Las Vegas would be a chance for her to make new friends form all over the world.”

Wishing her daughter well, Leanne added: “I’m so proud that my child, from a very young age, has stepped into a world of mental health crisis and helped others.

Advertisement

Advertisement