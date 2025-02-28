A Glengormley woman has told of how she overcame mental health challenges to found her own award-winning business.

Caoimhe Fuller set up C No Dirt Cleaning Services nearly four years ago, with the company going from strength to strength since.

She received Local Women Magazine’s Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2023, and won the Entrepreneur category at the Mighty Women Awards in 2024. However, the road to founding her own business was not easy. “I am a single parent who fell pregnant at 19,” Caoimhe said. “From then, I put myself through university at the age of 26 while cleaning in a care home, where I learnt most of my cleaning skills."

Caoimhe graduated with an Honours degree in Psychology, and became a homeowner in her own right around the same time she started her business, which she now runs with five staff. “Life has not been easy with being on my own with Grace; I also suffered a lot of anxiety and was diagnosed with agoraphobia in my 20s, so I've had to push through a lot of mental struggles to get to where I am now,” she added.

"I'm lucky to have overcome most of my anxiety with counselling, self help books, and pushing myself into uncomfortable situations – for example driving on the motorway. I also have a very supportive family that I'm blessed with. I'm very proud of my company and to be entrepreneur of the year two years in a row is a dream come true. I hope others take away from this that they can do it to and just to go for it!”