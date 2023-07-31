2023 marks 75 years of Glenravel & District Working Sheepdog Society trials.

Believed to be the oldest running trial in Ireland, to mark the milestone the committee decided to donate all the proceeds of the trial to local charity Angels Wishes.

Friday night kicked off the local novice class with Seamus Gallagher and Dan taking the top spot with JP Mc Fadden and June in a close second.

Paudie McKillop and Becca took third spot on the evening. The main trial got underway on Saturday morning at 8am with Peter Og Morgan in the judging seat.

The sheep remained very consistent from the start of the trial to end with the mule hoggets proving hard to pen and shed. Shannon Conn and Rick took top prize in the Intermediate with 61 points with Paudie McKillop and Tide taking a close second on 60 point.

James P McKee and Becca put up an excellent run in the Open Trial scoring 90 points. Alastair Lyttle then a little later put up the winning run scoring 93 points to take top spot in the Open trial.

Tommy Long and Gem took third on 88 points. Before prizegiving John Paul McFadden thanked all the sponsors and everyone who helped make the trial a huge success.

Local Novice: 1, S Gallagher & Dan; 2. JP Mc Fadden & June; 3 P Mc Killop & Becca.

Intermediate: 1, S Conn & Rick 61 pts; 2nd P McKillop & Tide 60 pts; 3 K Mc Dowell & Fly 46 pts.

Open: 1st A Lyttle & TWM 93 pts; 2nd JP McKee & Becca 90 pts; 3rd T Long & Gem 88 pts OLFD; 4th L Conn & Tess 88 Pts OLFD; 5th J Mc Closkey & Dollar 84 pts; 6th J Maginn & Jess 83 pts.

Special Prizes: Best Outrun lift Fetch = K Mc Cullough & Cap; Neill Mc Quillian Memorial Cup = P Mc Killop &Tide; Highest Pointed 2 Dogs = J Mc Closkey; Highest Co Antrim dog = E Mc Auley & Tam; Young handler award = S Fegan; The Roger Crawford Cup = E Mc Auley & Tam; John McNaughton Memorial Cup (new Cup) A Lyttle & TWM.

1 . Competition Winner of the Novice Dog section Seamus Gallagher at the Glenravel & District Working Sheepdog Society 75th anniversary trials at McFadden's Farm. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . Competition Shannon Conn, winner of the Intermediate section at the Glenravel & District Working Sheepdog Society 75th anniversary trials at McFadden's Farm, receives her award from Collettee McFadden Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . Competition Alastair Lyttle who won this year's Open Trial at the Glenravel & District Working Sheepdog Society 75th anniversary trials at McFadden's Farm, receives his prize from Colette McFadden Photo: McAuley Multimedia

4 . Competition John McFadden presents a cheque for £5095 (proceeds of the at the Glenravel & District Working Sheepdog Society 75th anniversary trials at McFadden's Farm) to Cora McKeown of the Angel Wishes charity. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

