Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Glenshane Road collision claims life of 70-year-old pedestrian at Knockcloghrim

A man in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision on Tuesday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision at Knockcloghrim or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Green, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

Most Popular
The Glenshane Road at Knockcloghrim. Picture credit: GoogleThe Glenshane Road at Knockcloghrim. Picture credit: Google
The Glenshane Road at Knockcloghrim. Picture credit: Google

"The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway. I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation to the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”

Related topics:Police