Glenshane Road collision claims life of 70-year-old pedestrian at Knockcloghrim

A man in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision on Tuesday night.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision at Knockcloghrim or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Green, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

The Glenshane Road at Knockcloghrim. Picture credit: Google