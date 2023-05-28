Police have confirmed that a young male has sadly died following an early morning crash on the Glenshane Road on Sunday.

The road was closed for most of the day following the two-vehicle road traffic collision near Dungiven.

In a statement issued by the PSNI just before 5pm on Monday, a spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, May 28 of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa.

"Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.

