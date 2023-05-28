The road was closed for most of the day following the two-vehicle road traffic collision near Dungiven.
In a statement issued by the PSNI just before 5pm on Monday, a spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, May 28 of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa.
"Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.
"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road around this time and who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 28/05/23.”