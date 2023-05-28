Register
Glenshane Road crash claims life of young male driver

Police have confirmed that a young male has sadly died following an early morning crash on the Glenshane Road on Sunday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:05 BST

The road was closed for most of the day following the two-vehicle road traffic collision near Dungiven.

In a statement issued by the PSNI just before 5pm on Monday, a spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, May 28 of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa.

"Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a young male has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a young male has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road around this time and who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 28/05/23.”

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesPSNI