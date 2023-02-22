Register
Glowing tribute to Special Olympic Skiers who head to Poland after successful event at Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has paid a glowing tribute to all those who took part in the Special Olympics Ulster Non Advancement Skiing Event at Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre this weekend.

By Carmel Robinson
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 2:42pm

Mrs Lockhart said: “This was a fantastic event and it was amazing to see the talent on the slopes.

"Inclusion in sport is so important and Special Olympics Ulster do a fantastic job ensuring sport is open to all. The standards on show at Craigavon at the weekend was breath-taking, and I was delighted to have the privilege of presenting medals to all the winners. The event is also testament to the dedication of all the competitors, coaches and parents. They can all be rightly proud of what they have achieved.

"Competitors will now head to Poland to take part in further competition. I wish each and every one of them safe travels and every success on the slopes.”

