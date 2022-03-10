Glynn pupil’s £200 prize-winning letter of thanks to pandemic support volunteers

During half term the Mid and East Antrim pop-up shop in Larne Main Street was occupied by Eden Project Communities who were sharing community ideas including The Big Lunch and Big Jubilee Lunch.

Lily Swann, aged 8, was chosen as the overall winner of The Big Lunch’s community competition with her thank-you to volunteers who stepped forward during the pandemic.

Lily has won a £200 voucher which she is giving to Glynn Community Group to put towards its street party for #thebigjubileelunch

Lily Swann (front) with Roy Beggs, Sonia Glover, Liz Swann, Rona Bryson, David Swann and Nancy Clarke.

The Glynn Primary School pupil wrote: “I want to thank Glynn Community Group for helping to look after my friends and neighbours during lockdown. It was very kind of them.”

Detailing the role the group played during the health emergency, Lily added: “The Community Group is going to have a street party in June for the Queen. I have never had a street party. I am looking forward to this.”

The organisers of the UK’s biggest community celebration - all about bringing people together to share friendship, food and fun - say they are expecting more than 200,000 events to take place in neighbourhoods around the UK and in excess of 12 million people at The Big Jubilee Lunch, June 2-5, for the Queen’s official platinum jubilee. And many more will join in a whole month of community-hosting Big Lunches to celebrate volunteers throughout June.

Grainne McCloskey, Northern Ireland manager for The Big Lunch, said “The pandemic has not been easy for anyone. Children’s lives have been impacted too. This June we will have a Month of Community starting with volunteers week and The Big Jubilee Lunch. People can gather again and use this opportunity to celebrate community and say thank you to everyone who has been helping locally in this pandemic.

Lily's letter of thanks to community volunteers.

“Lily’s letter looks forward to a day of celebration and is thankful to the volunteers who did what they could for local people.”