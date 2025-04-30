Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fancy a Dawn Walk?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens have launched their Dawn Walk in aid of charities MindWise and NI Kidney Patients’ Association.

The walk will take place on Saturday, May 10 from 4:30am at the Sports Pavillion in Ulster University, Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I am pleased to join with Deputy Mayor Councillor Stirling to invite members of the public to register for our Dawn Walk on 10th May.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanta Stirling, pictured alongside Ann Paul, Ulster University at the launch of the Dawn Walk, taking place on Saturday, May 10. CREDIT CCGBC

“The early walk will raise both awareness and much needed funds for local mental health charity MindWise and for NIKPA who provide support kidney dialysis and transplant patients.

“Any support either through registration to do the walk or by donating would be greatly appreciated. Thank you to the team at Ulster University for helping us with this event.”

Those who have registered to complete the walk will start via the North Road entrance and complete a 20-minute walk of the perimeter of Ulster University Campus, with refreshments available after in the Sports Pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling added: “Please support the Mayor and I this May as we raise funds for both charities, the walk itself will be a great opportunity to connect with other members of the community while we all raise funds for these very worthwhile causes.

“I look forward to meeting those who come along on the day and please support the event if you can.”

To register visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or to donate visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

For any queries regarding the Dawn Walk please email [email protected] or call 028 7034 7010.