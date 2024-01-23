Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can Go Red to raise money for pioneering research this Heart Month and learn the lifesaving skill of CPR - helping to protect the hearts of your loved ones, your community and many others too.

By fundraising for the BHF NI this Heart Month, you can help get us closer than ever to a world free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases. Whether it’s a coffee morning, an office dress-up day or a heart-themed quiz, red is an easy theme to have some fun with and raise vital funds for research.

With heart and circulatory diseases affecting around twice as many people in the UK as Alzheimer’s and cancer combined, we urgently need your help to fund the cures of tomorrow.

You can also learn CPR for free in just 15 minutes using the BHF’s online training tool, RevivR. Using just a cushion and a phone, you could learn the skills to help save a loved one’s life in the event of a cardiac arrest.

For ideas on how to fundraise this Heart Month, or to learn lifesaving CPR through RevivR, visit bhf.org.uk/heartmonth or contact Órla on [email protected] or 077 1406 9129.