Council’s Museums Service has announce the opening of the much-anticipated Causeway Safari Park exhibition – showcasing what was once one of the biggest and much-loved attractions on the Causeway Coast.

The Safari Park was located at Benvarden just outside Ballymoney and was developed in 1970 by Pat and Louise Stephenson. It was the first national safari park on the island of Ireland and its success saw the team welcome 6,000 people during its first three days of opening.

The main attractions were Cesco the elephant, Nora the zonkey, Pete the chimp and, of course, the majestic lions. Visitors to the park had the thrilling experience of travelling in their own vehicles into the main reserve where the lions, tigers and baboons were kept.

Over the years many stories were shared involving mischievous monkeys pulling off car mirrors, number plates and aerials!

The park also offered many other attractions for visitors, including the American super slide, the moonwalk, trains, a café and ice cream parlour. The Curio shop was a real favourite, as you could have a badge created from your photo with a lion cub. In 1997 the Safari Park closed, and the premises became what is now Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels.

This brand-new exhibition has been made possible by help from the local community who have shared their souvenirs and memories, and Council’s Museum Services would like to thank all those who came forward with photographs, videos, memories of their time at the Safari Park.

Within the museum there will also be plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy, with safari dress up, colouring in, a safari jeep photo prop and the chance to recreate your photo with a toy lion cub.

The exhibition continues until March 1, 2025 and will be accompanied by a programme of events including a Fun Day, a film archive evening, primary schools programme and an early years programme.

For more information visit the Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services Facebook page, email [email protected] or phone 028 276 60230.

1 . THINGS TO GO One of the collection contributors pictured at the launch of the Causeway Safari Park exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, which showcases what was once one of the biggest and much-loved attractions on the Causeway Coast. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . THINGS TO DO Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan with High Sheriff of County Antrim, Mrs. Patricia Perry at the launch of the Causeway Safari Park exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, which showcases what was once one of the biggest and much-loved attractions on the Causeway Coast. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . THINGS TO DO Barry Thompson with Jamie Austin, Museum Officer, reminiscing about the animals at the launch of the Causeway Safari Park exhibition in Ballymoney Museum. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL