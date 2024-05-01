Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme offers families affordable and eco-friendly play opportunities for children.

Ms Brisk said: “We are passionate about learning through play and believe that all families deserve the right to access high-quality toys and resources, regardless of circumstance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The business model for our toy library has been adopted from Australia and promotes the importance and value of play and supporting families.

Toy Library Committee members Danielle Davis and Maeve Brisk with Cllr Joy Ferguson at Lawrencetown Community Centre.

"The library is open to everyone, and we are currently recruiting new members.”

Alliance councillor, Joy Ferguson, said: “Thanks to Maeve and her team, the toy library is a valuable service for our local families to access high-quality educational toys at an affordable price.

supports

"The service not only supports our local community but contributes to the circular economy where toys don’t become waste and are in use for as long as possible, reducing toy waste to landfill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two main toy library sessions - one in Grace Generation Church on a Thursday and Laurencetown Community Centre on a Friday, from 10am to 11am.

Toys can be borrowed or reserved online.

Membership of the toy library costs just £15 for three months, and you can borrow up to five toys per month.