'Nice and simple, music and sport' says Co Armagh’s Niamh Murray who has talent for both in spades – a golden voice and golden boots.

With a new single being released, this unassuming and modest 24-year-old is also heading to Croke Park to receive a major accolade having been named as the only Ulster woman on the AIB All Ireland GAA Championship team.

It’s hard to tell which Niamh loves more, her singing or football – she has a clear passion for both.

The young Niamh’s talents were boosted by supportive teachers at St Teresa’s PS in Lurgan and Lismore College in Craigavon.

Her biggest supporters are her family – mum and dad, Rosie and Tony, her sisters Eimear and Cliodhna, brother Fionn, and her much loved Granny, Shelagh.

"When I was younger music was always a big thing in our house. My dad’s a great singer and he was always big into his music and my mum loves her type of music. Granny had her type of music and growing up we had our own.

"Music was always played whether it was in the house or the car. My two sisters are fantastic singers and we would always sit around harmonise and sing together. Friday night in our house became a night where we got the instruments out and get a good sing-song going.”

Niamh recalls her choir teacher telling her mum she could sing and encouraged her mum to ‘push her on’. Niamh started singing lessons and studied Classical Music for 10 years. “I absolutely loved it,” she said.

At the University of Ulster she achieved a First in her BMus degree. "When I went to Derry things just flourished,” she said.

During Covid she began posting tunes gaining more and more popularity so much so that she was in great demand, getting gigs across Lurgan and beyond.

These last few years Niamh has been focusing on her own music. She has produced her own music ‘just for the love of it’ sharing it on social media.

She loves to write her own lyrics and tunes and has got to know plenty of other musicians and producers who are helping her.

"It’s just pure luck I was able to get in with great people and surround myself with great people and make decent music that I like. I release it and if people like it, great,” she said.

Last year she entered the Boost’s Busker Corner Stage competition and beat 50 other entrants to clinch the title and top prize including fulfilling her dream of recording one of her original songs in a professional studio plus airtime on a Cool FM radio station. ‘Caught in the Rain is out now on Spotify and Apple

"I got to write and record a song in two days which was stressful but it was good,” said Niamh.

Niamh says she has always been ‘mad into football’ and she reveals: “There’s no sporting background in our family at all. When I was younger I was always kicking a ball,” she said, adding that she had always wanted to turn professional and played for the NI Under Age plus Craigavon City Ladies.

She was aged 13 when she started playing with Clann Eireann. “I’ve never looked back since,” she said. “I’ve absolutely loved it. These last couple of years, especially the ladies team, have gone from peak to peak. We’re bringing ladies football into a new light, especially in the town. I’m buzzing about that.”

The Clann Eireann Ladies GAA team have been riding the wave of success in recent years – winning the Ulster Championship two years in a row. It’s the first time any ladies team in Armagh has won an Ulster club championship and it was a massive achievement to win it back to back showing just how truly special this squad of ladies are.

The girls got into their second All Ireland semi-finals as well and Niamh said the plan is to eventually win an All Ireland. There are nine county players on the team and girls winning lots of accolades including All Stars and Players of the Match so this Clann Eireann Ladies team is top notch.

Niamh is ‘ecstatic’ about heading to Dublin for the GAA award. “But any time you get any accolades like that, of course you put in your own work and you’ve done things but the girls I play football with are just phenomenal.

"They just make you better every day, the coaches… And even from when you were younger, the people who just push you to keep going. It’s just nice when you get something like this and you think back on the people who really helped you get there in the first place. Buzzing as well for the family,” she said.

What makes Clann Eireann so special? “There’s a real sense of family,” says Niamh. “I know a lot of clubs feel that way. It’s passion here. Everybody really respects the club and everybody works hard for the club. When we step forward onto the pitch we always talk about how important it is to play for the jersey.

"Even though Gaelic isn’t a paid sport we are just as passionate as the footballers over in England. Clann Eireann Ladies – the girls are genuinely all lovely. We all want to win for each other and we actually all get on so well and we are the best of friends. It just works,” said Niamh.

What does the future hold for Niamh. “I always say so long as I am doing music or football I’m really happy. Writing and releasing my own music is my main thing. I love playing and gigging but I would love to be able to do my own shows. But if that doesn’t happen, I’m just happy doing music.

"Nice and simple, music and sport.”