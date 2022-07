They met in July 1970 and following a whirlwind courtship were engaged seven months later.

The couple tied the knot on 26th July 1972 at Magheragall Presbyterian Church followed by a reception at The Drumkeen Hotel in Belfast.

They honeymooned in the Isle of Man.

They have lived happily in Upper Ballinderry for most of their married life raising four children.