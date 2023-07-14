Ulster Carpets have extended their sponsorship with professional golfer, Olivia Mehaffey from Scarva.

The Portadown firm described Olivia, a professional player on the Ladies European Tour, as a ‘positive role model’.

Nick Coburn, managing director of Ulster Carpets, said: “We have supported Olivia since she turned professional in 2021 and we are look forward to seeing where the next steps on her journey take her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Olivia continues to be a positive role model and we are particularly supportive of her determination to inspire more young women in sport.”

Olivia Mehaffey marks the extension of her sponsorship with Ulster Carpets with Katherine Heatrick, Marketing Manager. Picture: Ulster Carpets

Olivia added: “I am delighted to continue my sponsorship with Ulster Carpets. It is very special to me having the support of such a successful local company.