Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Golfer Olivia Mehaffey continues sponsorship with Portadown's Ulster Carpets

Ulster Carpets have extended their sponsorship with professional golfer, Olivia Mehaffey from Scarva.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

The Portadown firm described Olivia, a professional player on the Ladies European Tour, as a ‘positive role model’.

Nick Coburn, managing director of Ulster Carpets, said: “We have supported Olivia since she turned professional in 2021 and we are look forward to seeing where the next steps on her journey take her.

"Olivia continues to be a positive role model and we are particularly supportive of her determination to inspire more young women in sport.”

Most Popular
Olivia Mehaffey marks the extension of her sponsorship with Ulster Carpets with Katherine Heatrick, Marketing Manager. Picture: Ulster CarpetsOlivia Mehaffey marks the extension of her sponsorship with Ulster Carpets with Katherine Heatrick, Marketing Manager. Picture: Ulster Carpets
Olivia Mehaffey marks the extension of her sponsorship with Ulster Carpets with Katherine Heatrick, Marketing Manager. Picture: Ulster Carpets

Olivia added: “I am delighted to continue my sponsorship with Ulster Carpets. It is very special to me having the support of such a successful local company.

" I look forward to continue to represent Ulster Carpets on tour around the world.”

Related topics:Portadown