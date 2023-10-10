Good news as counselling service gets vital new Lurgan premises but needs help with some repairs

Just 3 weeks ago a vital Co Armagh mental health support service found itself homeless but thanks to local estate agents and the community, Love Life Counselling NI has found a near home in the heart of Lurgan.

Counsellor Louisa McMenemy is delighted that, since the previous article in the Lurgan Mail requesting support and help to find suitable premises, a number of high profile agent agents got in touch to help them out.

With new premises in Lurgan, Love Life Counselling is seeking help to renovate the building and help make it a welcoming place for those who avail of its help and advice.

The service, which has helped more than 1,000 people over the past two years, many of whom were in emergency distress, had been struggling to find a new home due to spiralling rent prices.

But now Louisa wants to say ‘thank you’ to all who helped with finding them their new premises.

She said: “WOW, what a change those weeks have made since the previous write up by Lurgan Mail. We would like to give a big thank you to Hendron Property Estate Agents in Portadown, Bricks and Mortar Online Estate Agents and finally Robert Wilson Estate Agents in Lurgan for supporting us in finding our new premises at 118 Union Street, Lurgan. This holds so many options for us to grow in supporting the community.”

A new reception for Love Life Counselling which is currently renovating its new home in Union Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Louisa revealed: “We have had a busy weekend of cleaning and moving office equipment to the new premises, again a big thank you to those who helped.”

However, it is not all good news for this busy service. Louisa said: “There is quite a bit of work still to be done before we can settle in completely, material to be purchased and the building of two stud walls, the plumbing of a downstairs toilet and electrical work. If anyone can support us in any of these areas, we would greatly appreciate it and they can contact us by telephone anytime on 07734224556 or by email at [email protected].

It is understood the group needs an electrician to help out with some minor electrical work, a plumber to ensure there is a proper downstairs toilet and, if any businesses out there could donate provisions to make this happen, the group would be delighted to hear from you.

"We look forward to hearing from anyone that feels they can support us in any way.”

The group also set up a page to help them raise funds to help pay for the set up costs and the small renovation works. Please find the link https://gofund.me/d5b6497b

Love Life Counselling NI (NI 680614) is a non-profit community interest company, created by families and individuals from the communities who have suffered mental health issues, bereavement through suicide, personal suicide attempts and/or ideation, depression, anxiety, isolation, addiction, which left them feeling lost and alone.

