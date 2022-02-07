Good Relations reception

The initiative attracted 52 entries, with participants asked to submit images and words that conveyed what Good Relations meant to them ahead of a new awareness-raising campaign.

Four winning entries were selected to be incorporated into the final advertising design which will roll out across the Borough in the coming weeks with the message “Peace in our community starts with you”.

Congratulating those who took part, Councillor Richard Holmes said, “This has been a fantastic project, involving the wider community to create a positive message for our Borough. We live in a beautiful part of the world and we want to encourage positive relations between the diverse groupings that call this place home. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that we live in a peaceful community where each person is valued and welcomed.

Pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Joy Wisener from Council’s Good Relations Team are Hezlett Primary School Principal Donna Winters, P1 teacher Joanne Gillespie and pupils Noah MacBruithin and Lily Lindsay, alongside St Mary’s Limavady teacher Ann-Marie Donaghy and pupil Maya Donaghy and Limavady Grammar School teacher Briege Lowth, and pupils Mia O’Brien and Xander Mullan

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners, who were all pupils from our local schools. You should be very proud of the contribution you have made to promoting Good Relations”.

Good Relations Officer Joy Wisener added, “The creations used as part of the new promotional design represent three schools and we need to give a special mention to Mia O’Brien from Limavady Grammar School in particular, whose entry was our main inspiration.

“This was complemented by entries from the P1 class of Hezlett Primary School, Maya Donaghy from St Mary’s Limavady, and Xander Mullan from Limavady Grammar School. Together these concepts have been used to create a positive media campaign promoting a Good Relations message across the Borough. I would like to thank everyone who engaged in this project and submitted an entry.”