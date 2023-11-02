Good turnout for Ballyronan's annual 'Somme Commemoration' parade which raised £698
Ballyronan District LOL No 7 held their annual band parade on July 1 last as ‘The Battle of The Somme Commemoration’ event in the small Loughshore village.
A good crowd of supporters watched 15 marching bands, mostly local, but some travelled from Maghera and Kilrea.
A street collection raised a total of £698, for which the organisers are grateful.
These donations are used in the annual maintenance, upkeep and insurance of the Arch. Plans for next year’s parade are already in place.