Good turnout for Ballyronan's annual 'Somme Commemoration' parade which raised £698

Ballyronan District LOL No 7 held their annual band parade on July 1 last as ‘The Battle of The Somme Commemoration’ event in the small Loughshore village.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
A good crowd of supporters watched 15 marching bands, mostly local, but some travelled from Maghera and Kilrea.

A street collection raised a total of £698, for which the organisers are grateful.

These donations are used in the annual maintenance, upkeep and insurance of the Arch. Plans for next year’s parade are already in place.

