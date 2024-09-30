Good turnout for Watersafetymum event at Dungannon
The host was Olivia Espie who lost her son, Ryan Pearson, in a drowning incident more than 20 years ago while on holiday in Lanzarote.
The event aimed at educating families of the dangers around water – took place on what would have been Ryan's 30th birthday - September 28.
RNLI crews gave a demonstration and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Community and First Responders showed how they teach CPR and how is use a defib.
Olivia, formerly from Dungannon but now living in Ballymena, runs a series of social media pages called ‘WaterSafety Mum’ which aim to educate people to help increase water safety awareness.
Visit the ‘WaterSafety Mum’ Facebook site here to keep up to date with forthcoming events.
Recalling losing Ryan 30 years ago, Olivia said: "On our journey home all I could think of was how soon Ryan would be coming home. Would it be long before my little boy would be back with me again?
"I knew that as soon as Ryan was home again I would have to say my goodbyes yet again to him. I really did not know what was going to happen. How was I going to get through the next day with having to keep saying my goodbyes to my little Ryan?
"I really should have never decided to go on this holiday and I feel that my little boy would still be here today if it had not been for the holiday. I suppose it was there and then that I first made the decision that this must not happen again to any other family but little did I know what was still in front of me."