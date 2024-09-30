Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a good turnout for a Watersafetymum event at Dungannon Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The host was Olivia Espie who lost her son, Ryan Pearson, in a drowning incident more than 20 years ago while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aimed at educating families of the dangers around water – took place on what would have been Ryan's 30th birthday - September 28.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI crews gave a demonstration and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Community and First Responders showed how they teach CPR and how is use a defib.

Pictured at the Watersafetymum event in Dungannon Leisure Centre on Saturday. Credit: Supplied

Olivia, formerly from Dungannon but now living in Ballymena, runs a series of social media pages called ‘WaterSafety Mum’ which aim to educate people to help increase water safety awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the ‘WaterSafety Mum’ Facebook site here to keep up to date with forthcoming events.

Recalling losing Ryan 30 years ago, Olivia said: "On our journey home all I could think of was how soon Ryan would be coming home. Would it be long before my little boy would be back with me again?

"I knew that as soon as Ryan was home again I would have to say my goodbyes yet again to him. I really did not know what was going to happen. How was I going to get through the next day with having to keep saying my goodbyes to my little Ryan?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Espie and friends pictured at the Watersafetymum event in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

"I really should have never decided to go on this holiday and I feel that my little boy would still be here today if it had not been for the holiday. I suppose it was there and then that I first made the decision that this must not happen again to any other family but little did I know what was still in front of me."