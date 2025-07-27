Grace O'Neill: police concerned for welfare of missing person (16) last seen in Armagh
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Grace O'Neill from the Armagh area.
Grace, who was last seen in Armagh at approximately 3pm on Saturday (July 26), is described as 5ft 10", believed to have hair pulled back in a ponytail and wearing heavy makeup.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in these areas and saw someone matching Grace's description to get in touch with us.
"If you have any information on the whereabouts of Grace, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1847 of 26/07/25.”
