Grace O'Neill: police concerned for welfare of missing person (16) last seen in Armagh

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2025, 20:30 BST
Grace O'Neill. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Grace O'Neill. Photo provided by PSNI
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Grace O'Neill from the Armagh area.

Grace, who was last seen in Armagh at approximately 3pm on Saturday (July 26), is described as 5ft 10", believed to have hair pulled back in a ponytail and wearing heavy makeup.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Grace also has links to the Banbridge and Newry areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in these areas and saw someone matching Grace's description to get in touch with us.

"If you have any information on the whereabouts of Grace, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1847 of 26/07/25.”

Related topics:PSNIArmaghBanbridgeNewry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice