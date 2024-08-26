Grace O'Neill. Photo provided by PSNI.

PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Grace O'Neill (15).

In a statement, police said: “Grace was last seen in the Armagh area at approximately 22:00 hours on Sunday 25th August 2024.

"Grace was last seen wearing a black bikini top and pink shorts.

"If anyone sees Grace or has any information that could assist police could they please make contact via 101 quoting reference number 50 - 26/08/24."