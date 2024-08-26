Grace O’Neill: police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of teenager last seen in Armagh area
PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Grace O'Neill (15).
In a statement, police said: “Grace was last seen in the Armagh area at approximately 22:00 hours on Sunday 25th August 2024.
"Grace was last seen wearing a black bikini top and pink shorts.
"If anyone sees Grace or has any information that could assist police could they please make contact via 101 quoting reference number 50 - 26/08/24."
