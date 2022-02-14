Gracehill a step closer to World Heritage status

It has been confirmed that the village has just been added to the United Kingdom Tentative List for potential nomination to UNESCO for this coveted international award.

Gracehill Settlement is an early example of town planning reflecting the timeless values of education, equality, industry, tolerance, and spirituality that have been at the heart of this community since 1759. Its intact core of historic listed buildings, Moravian Church, central Square, and burial ground or God’s Acre as it is known, feature in the description.

The Gracehill community have been working with international partners since 2002 to achieve World Heritage recognition. In 2015 the Settlement of Christiansfeld, Denmark achieved inscription on the UNESCO List and Gracehill is now working with Bethlehem (USA) and Herrnhut (Germany) as part of a transnational nomination for extension of the Danish listing. This is being led by Bethlehem in Pennsylvania with the support of the US Government.

Gracehill.

The World Heritage List recognises sites of cultural and/or natural significance which are so exceptional as to transcend national boundaries and to be of common importance for present and future generations of all humanity. If Gracehill is successful, this would be the first World Heritage Cultural listing in Northern Ireland.

Gracehill will now work with their international partners to submit documentation for consideration by the UNESCO committee. This process is likely to take several years.

Speaking following the announcement Mid & East Antrim Mayor, Cr William McCaughey, said: “This is a momentous and historic step for the Borough of Mid and East Antrim. I am proud of everyone who has been involved in getting to this stage of having the beautiful village of Gracehill on the UK Tentative list, and my particular thanks for his unending dedication and commitment to Gracehill goes to Dr David Johnston. I am certain that without him we would not be at this stage, and I very much look forward to continuing to support the bid for Gracehill village to have World Heritage Status.”

Bishop Sarah Groves, who has been involved in developing the nomination on behalf of the Moravian Church said “I am delighted that the special qualities of the Moravian Church settlements across the world are being recognised.This nomination means that at Gracehill we can share our story and history with those who come to visit.”