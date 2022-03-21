Gracehill set to welcome delegates for international conference

It has been confirmed that the village has just been added to the United Kingdom Tentative List for potential nomination to UNESCO for this coveted international award.

Gracehill was well known for its international links since it was founded and so it continues today. The Gracehill community have been working with international partners since 2002 to achieve World Heritage recognition. In 2015 the Settlement of Christiansfeld, Denmark achieved inscription on the UNESCO List and Gracehill is now working with Bethlehem (USA) and Herrnhut (Germany) as part of a transnational nomination for extension of the Danish listing. This is being led by Bethlehem in Pennsylvania with the support of the US Government.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, March 22 and 23, delegates from the United States and Europe will converge on Gracehill for a conference to discuss the World Heritage Nomination process. This is the third in a series of four international conferences, the previous ones having taken place in Bethlehem, USA and Herrnhut, Germany.

he World Heritage List recognises sites of cultural and/or natural significance which are so exceptional as to transcend national boundaries and to be of common importance for present and future generations of all humanity. Northern Ireland has a single World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway, which is a natural site. If Gracehill is successful, this would be the first World Heritage Cultural listing in Northern Ireland.

Gracehill will now work with their international partners to submit documentation for consideration by the UNESCO committee. This process is likely to take several years.

Dr David Johnston, Chair of Gracehill Trust said: “It has been a long journey but we are fortunate and thankful to have the enthusiastic support of the whole community, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Department of Communities. The prize of another World Heritage listing will be a good news story for Northern Ireland, something that everyone can share in and be proud of, with the potential to bring social, economic and cultural benefits right across the region.

“We are delighted to welcome delegates and friends to Gracehill once again. It is a real opportunity to show case Northern Ireland and we want our visitors to enjoy all that the region has to offer.