Graduation 2025: Tuesday’s ceremonies at Queen’s University Belfast in 29 photos

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jul 2025, 17:58 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 18:05 BST
Queen’s University Belfast’s summer graduation season continued with three ceremonies on Tuesday (July 1).

Students from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the School of Nursing and Midwifery celebrated academic achievements.

Here’s a selection photos of proud graduates marking their special occasion in the company of family and friends.

Friends Grace Mulvenna, Asha Torrans, Harriett Marshall Waddle and Shay Gaul graduate from Queen’s University Belfast with degrees in Computer Science.

James Ballantine from Armagh celebrates with his parents and girlfriend Alice as he graduates from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queen’s.

Dean Shine from Dublin with his parents ahead of graduating with a BSc in Computer Science.

Devon Falconer from Coleraine celebrates graduating from the School of Nursing & Midwifery, Queen's University Belfast.

