Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Friends Anna-Ruth Creighton from Antrim; Sallie Morrin from Belfast; and Katie McCaughey from Belfast celebrated graduating with a degree in Geography from Queen's.Friends Anna-Ruth Creighton from Antrim; Sallie Morrin from Belfast; and Katie McCaughey from Belfast celebrated graduating with a degree in Geography from Queen's.
Friends Anna-Ruth Creighton from Antrim; Sallie Morrin from Belfast; and Katie McCaughey from Belfast celebrated graduating with a degree in Geography from Queen's.

Graduation day celebrations at Queen’s University in 41 pictures

Summer graduations at Queen’s University in Belfast are always special occasions as students celebrate with family and friends and enjoy the traditional treat of strawberries and cream.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 18:32 BST

This photo gallery features some of the students who enjoyed making memories on graduation day.

Nurin Aisyah graduated with a degree in Computer Science.

1. Summer graduations

Nurin Aisyah graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Photo: QUB

Aoife Conway, Sophie Young, Sarah McMahon and Charlotte Bisp who graduated from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

2. Summer graduations

Aoife Conway, Sophie Young, Sarah McMahon and Charlotte Bisp who graduated from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Photo: QUB

Harold Nieva and Allen Dungo Computer Science are pictured at their graduation from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

3. Summer graduations

Harold Nieva and Allen Dungo Computer Science are pictured at their graduation from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Photo: QUB

Kate Salmon who graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Picture credit: QUB

4. Summer graduations

Kate Salmon who graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Picture credit: QUB Photo: QUB

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:summer