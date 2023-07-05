Summer graduations at Queen’s University in Belfast are always special occasions as students celebrate with family and friends and enjoy the traditional treat of strawberries and cream.
This photo gallery features some of the students who enjoyed making memories on graduation day.
1. Summer graduations
Nurin Aisyah graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Photo: QUB
2. Summer graduations
Aoife Conway, Sophie Young, Sarah McMahon and Charlotte Bisp who graduated from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Photo: QUB
3. Summer graduations
Harold Nieva and Allen Dungo Computer Science are pictured at their graduation from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Photo: QUB
4. Summer graduations
Kate Salmon who graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Picture credit: QUB Photo: QUB