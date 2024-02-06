Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NIFRS Learning & Development College (LDC) at Cookstown is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project that represents the largest capital build ever undertaken by the service. The facilities will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people.

Wholetime (Full-Time) Firefighters Jason Aiken and Damian Sheenan from Co Tyrone graduated from NIFRS and will continue their training at the college when it opens later this year.

A total of 36 Wholetime Firefighters from across Northern Ireland have graduated and will now begin their careers in Fire Stations after completing an intensive training programme.

Some of the Wholetime Firefighters from across Northern Ireland who graduated on Friday. Credit: Submitted

The training equipped them to develop specialist knowledge and acquire a wide range of practical skills, including tactical firefighting, using breathing apparatus, and responding to road traffic collisions and other rescues. Additionally they learnt how to deliver fire prevention advice to the community.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings said: “This is a hugely momentous day for our 36 trainees as they graduate as wholetime firefighters and for NIFRS hosting its final graduation ceremony at its Learning & Development Centre, Boucher.

“We are extremely proud to lead the development of our new Learning & Development College at Cookstown. The College will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people. The delivery of more realistic and repeatable operational rescue scenarios to assist our Firefighter’s will enhance the safety of our people throughout Northern Ireland and enhance the safety of our community.

Wholetime Firefighters take part in a training exercise. Credit: Submitted

“Our graduates are enthused to be part of this journey with us as they start the next chapter of their careers as Wholetime Firefighters.