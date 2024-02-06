Grand Opera House to raise a smile as it announces Children’s Cancer Unit charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To help raise crucial funds and support for the local Northern Ireland charity, the landmark theatre will carry out audience collections, as well as other fundraising events and in-house initiatives throughout the year.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity is a Belfast-based organisation dedicated to ensuring that children from across Northern Ireland receive the highest quality care and family support during their cancer treatment at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Announcing the latest charity partnership Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House said: “We are extremely proud to announce The Children’s Cancer Unit as our official charity partner for the year. Every year, between 60 and 70 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland.

From left, back row: Áine Dolan, Grand Opera House Creative Learning Manager, Ian Wilson, Grand Opera House Chief Executive, Jane Hoare, Chief Executive at Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and Paula McAlpine HR Manager. Front row, Mollie Mulholland. Picture: Press Eye

"Each one of them will receive specialist treatment and care at the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children during their difficult journey and we know every pound raised helps ensure that bespoke support service continues.

“We aim to raise as much funds as possible for this amazing charity through audience collections at the Grand Opera House, as well as through various staff initiatives, and fundraising events throughout the year.

“The Grand Opera House Trust is committed to making a positive impact on our local community both on and off-stage. Everyone at the Theatre looks forward to working with the charity to help raise vital funds that will make such a difference to its patients’ lives and as the charity logo suggests, perhaps even raise a smile or two along the way.”

Throughout the last four years, the Grand Opera House has raised over £80,000 for local charities including NI Hospice, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Children in Crossfire.

Welcoming the new partnership, Jane Hoare, CEO of The Children's Cancer Unit Charity, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the 2024 charity partner for the iconic Grand Opera House.

"This support will enable us to continue providing vital resources for the Unit including the funding of specialised staff, equipment and infrastructure and training and education for the medical teams involved in the children’s care. It will also allow us to enhance our direct support for children and families through a range of services as well as contribute to important research in the areas of childhood cancer.

“This partnership is so important as we continue to work hand in hand with our local communities, hospital partners, and supporters to make a greater impact as we seek to extend our care to children and young people and their families.”