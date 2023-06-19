Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Grandad set to cycle 1000 miles to raise money for Mid Ulster autism charity

South Derry grandad Danny McStravock is planning to cycle around 1000 miles next month to raise money for Mid Ulster-based Families With Autism Coming Together For Support (FACTS).
By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

The Moneymore man has raised thousands of pounds of much needed funds for local charities after he stopped smoking and took to his bike to get fit when he retired from the Civil Service a few years ago.

He started smoking when he was about 18 and made many attempts to give up before attending a ‘stop smoking clinic’ five years before retiring from work.

Danny said: "This year I had planned to tick one off my bucket list, as my club had planned on doing Mizen to Malin at the end of July.

Most Popular
Danny pictured with his grandson Daniel. Credit: Family PictureDanny pictured with his grandson Daniel. Credit: Family Picture
Danny pictured with his grandson Daniel. Credit: Family Picture

"Unfortunately, due to a combination of things, this has been postponed until 2024. I didn't want the year to go by without doing something.”

FACTS are a local charity who provide information and advice, signpost relevant agencies and organise training conferences, family days out and other events throughout the year.

He continued: "Most importantly they (FACTS) provide a listening ear and provide parents with someone to talk to who has walked their path.

"My grandson Daniel was diagnosed with autism in October 2021 and the charity have provided a lot of support for the family since then."

If you would like to support Danny's upcoming cycle follow the link: http://Crowdfunding to Support F.A.C.T.S. a Charity who provide support for families dealing with children with Autism with 1000 mile cycle in July 2023 on JustGiving

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/pictures-as-garden-show-ireland...
Related topics:Danny McStravockCivil Service