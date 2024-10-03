Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AN intergenerational sponsored walk, which has brought young and old together in Banbridge, is believed to be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Organisers of the walk, between Spelga Mews Dementia Scheme participants and Little Friends Nursery, have been bringing communities together and promoting friendship with a 'grandfriend'.

Louise McConville (registered manager) and Sarah Maule (administrator) from Spelga Mews, alongside Claire Waugh (owner) and Joanne Conlon (preschool manager) from Little Friends Nursery are currently project leads for a new Linking Generations NI (LGNI) pilot entitled Creating Intergenerational Communities (CIC), working alongside Elaine Brownlee, Regional Development Worker from LGNI.

Elaine said: “LGNI are delighted to be embarking on a new project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Back row from left to right: Chloe Beattie, Claire Waugh, Sarah Maule, Louise McConville-Clancy, Joanne Conlon. Front row: residents of Spelga Mews attending the coffee morning.

"This multi-year project is led by Generations Working Together in partnership with LGNI and Apples and Honey at Nightingale.

"The generous fund will allow us to train and upskill communities and grassroots organisations across the UK, to develop and facilitate new intergenerational projects and opportunities."

The programme will also introduce and promote new quality standards for intergenerational activities, providing confidence and ensuring sustainability.

LGNI's role in Northern Ireland will be to identify a number of pilot settings to take part, train and upskill staff to deliver intergenerational activities and also to evaluate their work and its impact against the newly developed quality indicators.

Smiles all round after the walk!

Elaine commented: “We are delighted to have Spelga Mews and Little Friends Nursery on board as one of our CIC projects from across NI.

"Their activities and subsequent feedback from trialling our developing indicators of quality, will help shape and enrich this first of its kind guidance, in addition to their residents and children reaping the benefits brought about from Intergenerational practice.

"At LGNI we believe IG practice isn’t just a nice thing to do, but an essential practice across all societies that should be embedded within all organisations.”

Spelga Mews and Little Friends have a long-established relationship and hope that, by being part of this project, it will help to provide more fulfilling activities and use a more mindful approach whilst combating feelings of loneliness, isolation, depression, allowing for mutual teaching and learning and providing participants with a feeling of purpose.

Members of the Morgan family.

Prior to the walk taking place, Little Friends held a coffee morning on Friday, September 20 and invited families of Little Friends and residents along with staff from Spelga Mews to attend.

It was a chance for everyone to meet and get to know each other and for families of the children attending Little Friends to see who their kids would be visiting over the coming months.

The 'Walk with a Grandfriend' took place at 12 noon on Sunday, September 22 in Banbridge. Alongside children and residents, families were also in attendance.

It was a fantastic day enjoyed by all and the support received exceeded all expectations. On the day they raised just over £500 with more donations coming in.

Round Spelga Avenue during the sponsored walk.

Louise commented: “We are delighted to be a part of LGNI CIC’s pilot projects.

"While intergenerational links have always played an important role in our activity programme, this has gathered pace in recent years.

"The training has enabled us to focus on quality of experience and relationship building. The 'Walking with Grandfriends' was a great way to introduce the families of residents and children into our very person-centred intergenerational practice.

"Proceeds raised from this event will help facilitate further intergenerational activities over the coming months, as we strive to provide the best possible intergenerational experience for all participants young and old!”

