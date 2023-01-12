Information sessions are being held across Mid Ulster over the coming weeks, for groups hoping to secure funding from the council’s £1million Grant Aid Programme.

The grants cover a wide spectrum of activities within Mid Ulster, including arts, culture, environment, sport, events and infrastructure.

This year, the council has introduced a new online grants system to help improve efficiency and accessibility for community and voluntary organisations and groups during the application process, which will also be explained further during the information sessions.

Under the small development grants, funding of up to £1,500 is available, while grants of up to £3,500 will also be available for community venues and facilities.

Groups organising large public events with more than 1,000 in attendance can apply for up to £8,000 funding, while up to £1,500 is available to local community festivals in the Mid Ulster District Area. There are also Irish Language Bursaries and Irish Language activity grants.

Among the criteria, groups must be not for profit and proposed projects must be within the Mid Ulster area.

The Information sessions will take place from 7pm – 9pm on Tuesday January 24 at the Council offices in Dungannon, Wednesday January 25 at Cookstown Leisure Centre and Thursday January 26 at the Council office in Magherafelt. An online session will also be held on Wednesday 1 February at 7pm.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry is encouraging groups to avail of the funding. “We know that many of our community groups and sports clubs in Mid Ulster will have plans for the year ahead with events and projects, and as a council we are here to provide whatever help and support we can,” said Councillor Corry.

“These grants can make a big impact on our communities and it’s good to see money being spent on the ground where it is needed. And, with the launch of this year’s new online system, the process will be made even simpler for applicants, again illustrating the Council’s commitment to improving services for our residents.”

You must register to attend the information sessions by emailing [email protected]

