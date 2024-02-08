Register
Grant: incentive available in Mid Ulster to upgrade to energy efficient gas boiler

Residents in the Evolve network area of Mid Ulster can now avail of a £500 grant towards the cost of upgrading to a new energy efficient gas boiler.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:53 GMT
The Carbon Reduction Grant is facilitated in partnership with Action Renewables and aims to encourage residents within Evolve’s key towns in the west of Northern Ireland to replace older, inefficient oil boilers and solid fuel heating with a future-proofed gas heating system.

The incentive is available for owner-occupied or private rented properties, which are not eligible for other grant-aided funding, to connect to the Evolve gas network.

Making the switch to gas comes with a range of benefits when compared to oil. A gas connection provides instant heat for cooking, removes the risk of your fuel being stolen and saves space both inside and outside the home with cumbersome oil tanks and water storage cylinders becoming redundant.

Pictured from left is David Bulter, Director at Evolve, with Terry Waugh, CEO of Action Renewables pictured at the launch of the Carbon Reduction Grant for the Evolve network area. Credit: SubmittedPictured from left is David Bulter, Director at Evolve, with Terry Waugh, CEO of Action Renewables pictured at the launch of the Carbon Reduction Grant for the Evolve network area. Credit: Submitted
In addition, connecting to the gas network instantly reduces carbon emissions by up to 48%, while the state-of-the-art pipelines are fully equipped for the future injection of biomethane.

In November last year Evolve delivered the first ever direct-to-grid biomethane injection on the island of Ireland, putting consumers in Dungannon in the unique position of being able to avail of a renewable heating source without the need for significant home upgrade works.

David Butler, Director at Evolve, said: “Now, more than ever, transitioning to a carbon-efficient heating system holds significance importance. The Carbon Reduction Grant serves as a financial boost for those seeking to install a new gas boiler. The benefits of switching to gas are many, including the future-proofing of your heating system. The more connections to our gas network, the greater the positive impact on our environment."

Terry Waugh, Chief Executive of Action Renewables, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Evolve on the new Carbon Reduction Grant, which offers customers a helping hand to switch to a more environmentally-friendly energy source. If a consumer has access to the gas network, then taking out their oil boiler and replacing it with a new gas boiler offers the opportunity to reduce home heating carbon emissions by up to 48%. This represents exciting progress in our decarbonisation journey and the Carbon Reduction Grant has our full support.”

