Landowners in the Belfast Hills area, who are considering planting new woodland, are invited to an open evening about the DAERA Woodland Grant Scheme 2023 at the Belfast Hills Partnership offices next week.

The event at 9 Social Economy Village, Hannahstown Hill, will take place between 7pm and 9pm on July 25.

The charity will offer free advice, guidance and materials for increasing tree coverage.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Hills Partnership explained: “Woodland Grants are designed to support landowners to plant new woodlands for environmental and economic benefits. There are two grants available; the Forest Expansion Scheme and the Small Woodland Grant Scheme.

Woodland Grants are designed to support landowners to plant new woodlands for environmental and economic benefits. (Contributed).

“The Forest Expansion Scheme aims to encourage landowners to plant a wide range of sustainable new woodlands of three hectares and larger. The Small Woodland Grant Scheme is particularly designed to support landowners to plant smaller scale new native woodlands that are at least 0.2 hectares in size. The scheme funds planting of trees, new stock fencing where required and annual premium payments for a 10-year period."

Forest Service Chief Executive, John Joe O’Boyle, added: “Planting new woodlands is widely recognised as having an important role in mitigating impacts of climate change. The trees absorb carbon as they grow and store it. Well designed new woodlands also enhance the landscape, environment, create new habitats and support farm business sustainability.”

The partnership will assist with identifying suitable funding and applying to available grants, provide advice and guidance through every stage; from planting through to completion, conduct a free site visit, help landowners increase the tree cover and diversity on their land, improve existing hedgerows to increase boundary and bio-security and help to restore existing woodland.

The charity has reminded landowners hoping to plant this Winter that all applications must be submitted to Forest Service before 3pm on Thursday, August 31. Early applications are encouraged.

Meanwhile, Small Woodland Grant Scheme applications must be submitted through DAERA Online Services by 10pm on August 31.

All landowners in the Belfast Hills region who are considering applying to the scheme are welcome to Tuesday’s open evening to receive further information, guidance with their application and answer any questions.